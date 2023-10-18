County planners request more information from HSE before decision on Recess ambulance base

County planners are requesting more information from the HSE before a decision can be made on a planned ambulance base at Recess.

The proposed base is the culmination of a long-running local campaign for improved coverage in the Connemara region.

But Transport Infrastructure Ireland lodged a strong objection, claiming a grant of permission would have a negative impact on the operation and safety of the N59.

It argued that because of its location where particular vigilance is needed, the ambulance base would endanger public safety due to its scale and distraction to drivers.

County planners have now requested further information from the HSE on several issues, including the matters raised by TII.