County planners reject proposal for 24 houses in Turloughmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have turned down a proposal for 24 houses in Turloughmore.

The development of detached dwellings led by Maria L. Flynn would have been based at Lackaghbeg.

It would have been connected to the existing private treatment plant and polishing filter constructed under previous planning permissions which would serve the proposed development site and the Flynn’s of Lackagh complex.

In rejecting the proposal, county planners state development of this kind would be premature and potentially prejudicial to public health irrespective of proposals for connection to the existing communal on-site wastewater treatment system.