17 October 2023

County planners reject plans for temporary halting site in Oranmore

County planners have rejected plans for a temporary halting site in Oranmore.

The plans, led by G. Horan, had sought to build a four-bay site at Prospect, Maree.

Galway County Council received a considerable number of local submissions, which were in staunch opposition to the plans.

Issues raised included the alleged lack of rural housing need demonstrated and unsuitability of the local road network, as well as potential impact on nearby Galway Bay.

Others claimed the area is already being used as a dumping ground, describing items like an abandoned car and caravan, as well as bath tubs.

Now the plans have been rejected by county planners on a number of grounds.

Among other things, they found the plans didn’t demonstrate compliance with certain policies in the County Development Plan with regards rural areas.

Issues were also raised with lack of detail on wastewater plans, and the suitability of the local road that would service the site.

