County planners reject housing estate in Ballinasloe town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have rejected plans for a housing estate in Ballinasloe town.

The estate would have consisted of eleven homes on lands west of the town, with access through the Rathbaun housing development.

But the plans have been rejected as the land is currently zoned Residential Phase 2 in the Ballinasloe Local Area Plan.

This means that it cannot be built on as the plan gives preference to lands zoned Residential Phase 1 until 2028.

Planners also had concerns around the feasibility of the existing wastewater and public water network.