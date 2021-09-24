County planners back Renville sports facility after second bid to bring amenity to Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been secured to build a major sports facility at Renville West in Oranmore.

The project has received the green light from county planners, after a second bid to bring the amenity to Oranmore, led by Renville Sports Project Committee.

The plan would involve a looped amenity walkway throughout the site and connectivity to the existing amenity walkways at Rinville Park and also a public playground area.

It provides for three grassed playing pitches, one all weather synthetic playing pitch and three warm up or training areas as well as site lighting.

There will also be a covered terrace, a single storey toilet block and a hurling wall.

Under the plan, car parking is provided for up to 234 vehicles as well as six coach spaces and 184 bicycle parking spaces.

There will also be changes to provide vehicular and pedestrian access onto a local road, to the south of the site, to serve the proposed development and to provide for revised access to serve the existing public car parks.

County planners have given the project their backing with 14 conditions attached.

One states the the use of the all weather pitch is not to extend beyond 10pm.

The use of floodlights is restricted to from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 9pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The Tureen stream is also to be fenced off from the site works.

In June 2020, An Bord Pleanála refused a former application for the development due to concerns over traffic hazard issues.