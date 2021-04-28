County planners back proposal for telecommunications structure in Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have backed a proposed for a telecommunications structure in Connemara.

The plans set out to erect a new 30 metre multi-user telecommunication support structure in Recess.

The application is led by Cignal Infrastructure Limited.

The structure is to carry nine antennas, six communication dishes and eight remote radio units.

The application to Galway County Council states the development will provide significant improvements in voice and broadband data services along the N59 and the R340 and R344 regional roads.

In granting permission, county planners have attached nine conditions.

One states the support structure, antennae and all ancillary structures is to be demolished and removed from the site if they become obsolete or no longer required.

It’s also stated that a system of independent monitoring of radiation levels from the mast is to be established and undertaken periodically.