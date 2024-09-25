Galway Bay FM

25 September 2024

~1 minutes read

County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024

Share story:
County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024

County planners approved 86 percent of all planning applications in the first half of this year.

Between January and July, over 1,100 valid applications were received by the planning department.

Of those – 976 were granted permission, while 164 were refused.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington said there’s a consensus out there that planning is being refused far more often than it actually is.

Fine Gael Councillor Reddington says all 39 Councillors worked hard on the county development plan to try and help ensure that rural living remains viable.

Share story:

Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station

Planning permission has been submitted for a 12 million euro redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station. The works, due to begin before the end of the year, ...

Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 50 Best Student Cities in Europe, behind Prague and Heidel...

Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 50 Best Student Cities in Europe, behind Prague and Heidel...

Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days

The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days. It’s to coincide with Heartfest 2024 – a three-day festival dedicated to...