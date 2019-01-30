Current track
County officials urged to investigate leasing or purchasing of fleet of vans

30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council executive has been urged to investigate claims whether mistakes may have been made on the leasing or purchasing of a fleet of vans.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea told a meeting of the local authority that he understands a fleet of transit vans were leased or purchased in 2017/2018 and are no longer fit for purpose.

He said he understands the vans have to be replaced with a 7.5 tonne vehicle model because the existing vans of 3.5 tonne were unable to carry heavy goods.

The Fianna Fail councillor asked officials if this would carry a significant cost due to possible mistakes being made.

County CEO Kevin kelly said the matter will be reviewed.

He added there is provision in the budget for a fleet review to ensure a number of items including value for money.

Councillor Killilea says he understands the vans are under a 3 year lease, tune in at 12 to hear more…

