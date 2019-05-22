County officials urged to consult with landowners over graveyard space

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam undertaker has called on officials to sit down with landowners in a bid to find a solution to the lack of graveyard space around the county.

It comes as pressure grows on local authorities nationwide to pursue compulsory purchase orders for graveyard space.

There are over 230 burial grounds listed in the county with 180 caretakers.

Earlier this year, officials warned that Galway could end up having a regional graveyard because the council can’t meet the cost of extensions and land purchases.

Tuam-based undertaker Joe Grogan thinks discussing the purchase of land with farmers is a better option than CPOs.

