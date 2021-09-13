County Joint Policing Committee Hears Calls for Pub Owners to Report Suspected Drug Activity

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

More onus shoud be placed on pubs and clubs to inform Gardaí of any suspected drug activity in towns and villages across the county.

Tuam area councilor Pete Roche has told a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee today that he has grave concerns about the prevalence of drugs in rural Galway with kids as young as 14 having access.

The comments come as the latest Garda report revealed a 21% drop in the sale or supply of drugs in the county so far this year, and a 46% fall in simple possession offences.

Cannabis represented the highest seizure in the eight month period at over €254,000, followed by cocaine with seizures totaling over €194,000.

Athenry/Oranmore area councillor and Chair of the County JPC councillor Jim Cuddy told today’s meeting he believed education in schools is key and that parents also have a vital role to play.

Sergeant Mick Walsh, Galway Garda Crime Prevention Officer, told the JPC the subject is being incorporated into the ‘Campus Watch’ programme as students begin third level and are exposed to drugs in the college environment.

Councillor Pete Roche says drugs are becoming a plague in many rural communities and can often lead to anti-social behaviour which dramatically changes the life prospects of young people.