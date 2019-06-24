County house prices rise by 3 percent while city remains static

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in the county have risen by 3 percent, while in the city prices have remained static.

The Q2 REA Average House Price Index has found the average semi-detached house nationally now costs just over 236 thousand euro.

The figures reveal the average house cost in the county stands at 165 thousand euro, while the figure is 282 thousand 500 in the city.

The price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Dublin districts now stands at 433 thousand euro.

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin were relatively static with agents in Galway and Limerick reporting no change due to an increase in supply and new home developments.

More at 9