County house prices remain unchanged over past three months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Houses prices in the county have remained static over the last three months, while property prices in the city have increased by 0.5 percent.

The latest examination of house sales shows prices in many regional towns nationwide have risen by almost 1 percent in the last 12 weeks, to over 163 thousand euro – compared to 0.5 percent in bigger towns and cities.

It’s seen as an indicator that house hunters are returning to their native counties as they take advantage of working from home.

According to the Irish Independent, buyers are asking for homes based on broadband coverage and home-office potential rather than transport links and commuter-friendliness.

The report states the price of a 3-bed semi detached house in county Galway now stands at 165 thousand euro, with no change over three months.

Meanwhile, Galway city has recorded an average price ofn285 thousand euro, an increase of 0.5 percent in the 12 week period.

The REA Average House Price Survey found that the average time taken to sell across the county fell over the past three months from 11 weeks to eight in the city, and 13 weeks to 10 in the county.