County Hall hears call for adequate services for survivors of Tuam mother and baby home

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

County councillors have been urged to support a call for greater supports for the ageing survivors of Tuam mother and baby home, and those of other such homes nationwide.

The Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance made a presentation at the monthly meeting of Galway county council today to highlight the need for supports.

The meeting was addressed by a survivor of the Tuam home who described his time there and his subsequent adoption to a family in East Galway.

Dr. Eimer Quirke of the Alliance outlined the history of the Tuam home and detailed the high number of deaths recorded there in the 1940s.