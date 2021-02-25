County Galway’s commercial vacancy rate rises to 16.6%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The commercial vacancy rate in Galway has risen to 16.6%.

The latest GeoView Commercial Property Report published by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM show the rate increased to almost 17% in the final quarter of last year.

This was higher than the national average of 13.5%.

Galway accounted for 5.9% of the State’s total commercial stock of over 211,600.

Of the areas sampled in Galway, Tuam had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 23.4%, while Loughrea had the lowest at 15.9%.

Meath was the county with the lowest commercial vacancy rate at just over 10%, while Sligo had the highest rate at almost 20%.

Chief executive of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, says Leinster fared best in the latest report.