County Galway records 16.6% commercial property vacancy rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway has recorded a commercial vacancy rate of 16.6%.

The GeoView commercial vacancy rates report finds the figure is unchanged when compared to the same period last year.

The analysis reveals higher levels of empty units in the wider Western region where 17% of units are vacant, compared to 12% in Leinster.

The study found that Sligo had the highest vacancy rate at 20%, Roscommon had a rate of 17.3% while Mayo had a rate of 17%.

Of the sample of selected towns, Tuam recorded a notable annual increase in vacancy rates at 1.5%.

There was a decline in the vacancy rate in Loughrea of 0.9%.

Nationally, commercial vacancy rates increased by 0.1% to 13.6% between June 2020 and June 2021.

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, says the study has highlighted regional differences….

