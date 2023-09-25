Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

County Galway house prices rise but city prices are unchanged

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in County Galway have risen slightly in the past three months, while city prices are unchanged.

Meanwhile, half of buyers in the county were first time buyers, with around 20 percent of purchasers from outside of Co Galway.

The survey was carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

An average second-hand three-bed semi in county Galway now costs €230,000 – that’s up around 1 percent from €228,000

Prices in the city this quarter were unchanged at €335,000, according to the Q3 REA Average House Price Index.

Nationally, the average price of a home rose by 1.4% to €301,370 in the past three months – breaching the €300,000 mark for the first time since 2007.

Time to sell across county Galway averaged at six weeks this quarter, and in the city it took an average of four weeks to sell.

The survey also shows that 50% of purchasers were first-time buyers, and 20% were from outside of the county.

Meanwhile, 20% of sales in the city and 10% in the county this quarter were due to landlords leaving the market.

