County Galway has twelfth highest number of Covid-19 cases in Republic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway has the twelfth highest number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 197 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway according to the latest figures – an increase of 19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, there are 10,647 confirmed cases of covid-19 after 992 positive tests were reported last night.

Dublin has the highest number of confirmed cases at 5,006 followed by Cork with 730 cases.

Leitrim is at the opposite end of the scale with 32 cases.

Across the Republic, 31 more people infected with coronavirus have passed away – leaving the national death toll at 365.

