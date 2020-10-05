County Galway group calls on Environment Minister to restrict the supply of wet wipes

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A county Galway group is calling on Minister Eamon Ryan to enforce restrictions on the supply of wet wipes.

The county Public Participation Network is appealing to the Environment Minister because it says large quantities of wet wipes are washing up on Galway shores regularly.

It’s understood the plastic micro fibres in certain wipes are not biodegradable and cannot be broken down in water treatment systems.

The county PPN is calling for sanitary wipes to be treated the same as single use plastics, which are restricted under an EU directive.

It comes as Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard has requested that the Local Authority produce a report detailing where all the wet wipes are coming from.

Mayor Cubbard made the formal request at a recent meeting of Galway City Council.

