County crews clear fallen trees from all major routes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In the county, council crews say all major routes are now clear after many were blocked with fallen trees and debris.

The N59 and N83 were some of the major arteries affected with flooding in coastal and Quay areas such as Kinvara.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as crews work to remove any remaining debris.

Director of Services Jim Cullen told Galway Talks caution is needed as trees may have weakened and could be vulnerable over the coming days – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…