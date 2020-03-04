County council’s refusal of plan for Gort biogas plant appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The county council’s decision to refuse a plan to build a biogas plant in Gort has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The plan led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited would be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

In January of 2019, an application to develop a biogas plant on a 10 hectare site around 1 kilometre from Gort was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited.

A second application was submitted last November for the plant, which would utilise anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

However county planners refused permission for the project in January citing a number of factors.

This decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála with a decision due in June (24/06).

Objections can be submitted until March 18th.