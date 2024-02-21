Galway Bay FM

21 February 2024

County councillors write to Government over “dire” state of roads across Galway

Roads across Galway are in a “dire” state – and it’s an ongoing struggle to try and maintain them as they are.

That was the consensus at a meeting of Galway County Council, where it was agreed to write to Government demanding more funds.

The meeting heard that the €40m allocated for Galway roads this year isn’t nearly enough to cover the 9,000km of road network in the county.

Despite some positive spin in the media, that’s just a one percent increase on the figure for last year.

Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s not enough – has never been enough – and millions more is desperately needed.

