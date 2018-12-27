Current track
Title
Artist

County Councillors vote to put money towards property marking machine

Written by on 27 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent county councillors have voted to put money allocated to them for conferences, towards the purchase of a machine to mark ownership of property and equipment.

Councillor Tom Welby proposed putting money towards the property marking scheme stating that it is successfully operating in Co. Monaghan in reducing crime.

The dot peen machine, which could be lent out the public, would place a brand on property with the property owner’s Eircode.

The scheme also involves erecting signage and stickers to act as deterrents from theft.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

More than 6 million euro for city roads

27 December 2018

0 0

Galway is fourth luckiest county for National Lottery wins

27 December 2018

0 0

Deadline closes for submissions on proposed Galway City Ring Road

27 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway is fourth luckiest county for National Lottery wins

Thumbnail
Previous post

Planning permission to be sought for primary care centre on Inishbofin

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend