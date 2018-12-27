County Councillors vote to put money towards property marking machine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent county councillors have voted to put money allocated to them for conferences, towards the purchase of a machine to mark ownership of property and equipment.

Councillor Tom Welby proposed putting money towards the property marking scheme stating that it is successfully operating in Co. Monaghan in reducing crime.

The dot peen machine, which could be lent out the public, would place a brand on property with the property owner’s Eircode.

The scheme also involves erecting signage and stickers to act as deterrents from theft.