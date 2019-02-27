County councillors told voluntary code system needed to progress election poster ban

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have been advised that one of the only ways an election poster ban could be introduced is through a voluntary code system.

The matter was raised at a meeting at County Hall where Loughrea area councillor Ivan Canning queried a motion raised on the issue last year which was pending legal advice from the executive.

Acting CEO Kevin Kelly told the meeting that in some jurisdictions there is a voluntary code in place but that a bye-law on the issue cannot be passed.