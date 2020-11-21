County Councillors to call for private hospitals to be used to address breast screening backlogs

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two County Councillors are calling for breast screening to be made available at private hospitals in Galway in a bid to deal with the backlog due to the ongoing pandemic.

Councillors Martina Kinane and Shelly Herterich Quinn plan to raise the motion at this Monday’s meeting of the local authority where they will urge Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to consider the use of private hospitals for women awaiting mammogram appointments.

The meeting of 39 councillors and officials will take place at Corrandulla Hall on Monday morning.

Councillor Kinane says Breast Check estimates it may take 36 months to complete the current round of checks instead of the 24 to 26 month standard formerly in place.