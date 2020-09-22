County councillors seek urgent meeting with Ministers in call for increase in State funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council faces the prospect of cutting back on services this coming year unless an estimated shortfall of €2.2 million can be bridged.

However, at their monthly meeting this week, councillors refused a management recommendation to increase the Local Property Tax in order to balance the books.

The Councillors are now seeking an urgent meeting with Government Ministers in an attempt to increase direct funding from the State.

Council CEO Kevin Kelly told the meeting there will be a €2.2 million hole in the council’s finances next year but the price of weekly cup of coffee from the majority of households in the county would go a long way towards balancing the books.

The CEO was recommending an increase in the Local Property Tax – the rate payed in tax on one’s home.

This increase, he said, would amount to 87 pence per week for over 90% of households.

Councillors who spoke were unanimous in their opposition blaming the Government for the Council’s difficulties.

Councillor Joe Beirne of Fine Gael explained that Galway Co Council is second last in Ireland when it comes to funding from the State.

Galway people, he said could all buy 300 cups of coffee per year if the County got its due from Government.

The shortfall could mean significant cutbacks in services and Councillors are now requesting an urgent meeting with Ministers.