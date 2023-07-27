County councillors see red over snubbing by Irish Water

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors are less than impressed at being snubbed and ignored by Uisce Eireann, formerly known as Irish Water.

Despite the recent name change, at a meeting this week councillors were in agreement that their means of doing business have not changed.

There’s a dedicated resource to handle queries from elected representatives – but it’s claimed calls continue to go unanswered and emails go unreturned.

Several councillors claimed that when important queries are eventually answered, the responses are often ‘incoherent’ or lacklustre.

Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s not good enough and public reps deserve a reliable service to provide answers to their constituents.