County councillors pass motion for 100m buffer zone at new public waste water plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have passed a motion that all new public waste water treatment plants in the county constructed from here on in should have a buffer zone of 100 metres for the purpose of protecting sensitive receptors.

The matter generated lengthy debate at County Hall where Connemara area councillor Noel Thomas argued vulnerable people need to be protected.

The motion was supported by 21 members and was taken as a reflection of members’ views until such a time as the policy could be considered during the development plan review. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…