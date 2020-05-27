County Councillors fight back after City Council purchase property in Kiltulla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the city council’s purchase of a property which is located outside the city boundary.

It’s understood the property in question was purchased in the Kiltulla area of Oranmore.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the county council which was held in Kiltormer.

Athenry/Oranmore Fine Gael councillor Liam Carrol raised a motion calling on the city council to put the property back on the open market.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor James Charity.

Cathaoirleach Jimmy McClearn says the city council should seriously reflect on its actions.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway City Council confirmed that the purchase was carried out observing all necessary statutory requirements.

Councillor Liam Carroll argues consultation was needed and has called for the property to be placed on the open market without delay.

