County councillors express concern about TII involvement in planning process

Written by on 19 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland and An Bord Pleanála have been criticised by members of Galway County Council.

At a meeting of the council this week, Councillor Jimmy McClearn said he’s concerned about the role TII has in the planning process in terms of making appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

Councillor McClearn said that the planning department of the council makes decisions in compliance with the County Development Plan and national strategies.

The Fine Gael councillor added that if TII had a problem with the County Development Plan, it should have made submission during the drafting of the plan.

Councillor Séamus Walsh said he feels that the problem lies with An Bord Pleanála which he claims doesn’t respect Galway’s County Development Plan.

The Fianna Fáil councillor suggested that the government should compile a set of guidelines for ABP.

Several other councillors agreed with the sentiment that TII should not interfere with the planning process of Galway County Council.

