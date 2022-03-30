County councillors discuss accommodation and services for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway county councillors have been looking at the possible use of Church properties for accommodation and services for people from the Ukraine.

Other issues discussed at this week’s county council meeting included education and employment for the Ukrainian people now coming to the county.

Councillor Joe Byrne gave an account of steps being taken in Kinvara to welcome and facilitate 80 Ukrainian who have people have come there. He said that seventeen business concerns had indicated that between 30 and 40 of the new Ukrainian community could be given employment in the next few days.

Councillor Colm Keaveney said talks with the Church in regard to accommodation could be useful and this was supported by Councillor Jimmy McClearn, among others.

Councillor Alistar McKinstry stated that the County would have to plan for housing for anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 people from the Ukraine and that all options needed to be looked at.

Council CEO, Jim Cullen complimented communities in Carna, Gort and Kinvara where people from the Ukraine have been housed. He added that the various Diocese in Co Galway had been contacted in regard to possible accommodation for refugees and he said these contacts would continue.

Councillor Thomas Welby stated that he wholeheartedly support the assistance for the Ukrainian people but insisted that local people would be treated equally well.

Máirtín Ó Catháin reporting from Galway Co Council.