County councillors defer decision on controversial proposal on quarrying

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have deferred a decision at this week’s meeting on a controversial proposal on quarrying

Councillor Alistar McKinstry is proposing a thorough examination of the sourcing of materials and a ban on suppliers in contravention of quarrying regulations

Councillor McKinstry’s proposal called for a 5 year ban on purchases of supplies by the Council from those prosecuted for illegal quarrying.

Councillor Séamus Walsh challenged Councillor McKinstry’s wording and said that any number of people could be prosecuted but not found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Councillor Walsh was among those who expressed serious concern about the proposal on the basis that it seemed to cast doubt on the systems already in operation by the Council and he said that quarries are needed to build houses and build roads.

A number of other Councillors also opposed the proposal stating that it could give the impression of questioning the good work of Council staff.

Councillor P.J. Murphy moved into the debate and stated that there is illegal quarrying happening in the south of the County.

Councillor McKinstry said he would withdraw the proposal at this stage and the matter will be discussed at the County Council’s Roads Policy Committee.