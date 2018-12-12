County councillors approve budget for 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have passed a proposal to put one million euro in recently awarded department funding into the county budget, which has avoided any general increase in rates for 2019.

The rate for the former Ballinasloe urban district area will be slightly increased to bring it closer in line with rates throughout the county.

The proposal was raised as county councillors met last evening to approve the budget for 2019.

The greater part of next year’s budget which amounts to 121 million euro will go towards roads and housing.

39.5 million euro is allocated to road transportation and safety, and 15.5 million goes to housing.

18 million will be spent on environmental services and 13 million euro on water services.

The budget was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Jimmy McClearn and passed by a vote of 33 for and two against, with 3 abstentions.