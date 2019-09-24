County councillors adopt new bye laws for disposal of waste

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway county councillors have adopted new bye-laws regarding the disposal of waste.

This week’s meeting of the local authority at County Hall heard reports of illegal dumping in many parts of Galway.

Doubts about whether or not evidence from CCTV camera’s can now be used in court proceedings were also raised.

As part of the new regulations, kerb-side waste cannot be presented for collection earlier that 6pm on the evening prior to collection, and not before 8pm in the case of commercial waste.

Bins must also be taken in before 12 midnight on the day of collection.

Connemara area councillor Gerry King says many people rural areas have a lot of difficulty in getting their waste bags to the main road.