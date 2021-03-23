County Councillors add their support for Mayor of Galway following violent threats

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have unanimously condemned threats that have been made against the City Councillor and Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard.

Their support is in line with the full support offered by all members of Mayor Cubbard’s own city council, as he steps back from public life for a short period as Gardai investigate the recent threats

City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath has confirmed that the Council Executive has been in regular communication with Mayor Cubbard and has offered its full support to him.

At their virtual monthly meeting County Councillors from all sides of the chamber joined in expressing solidarity with Mayor Cubbard.



Councillor Thomas Welby proposed a motion calling on the County Councillors to stand in solidarity with the Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard, who has been a target for threats to himself and his family recently.

The proposal was met with unanimous support with the Council Cathaoirleach, Councillor James Charity, saying that no public representative, at any level should be subjected to intimidation and threats. People in public life must be able to carry out their function in a safe manner, the Cathaoirleach stated.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said he understood Mike Cubbards situation as he himself had received a lot of abuse in public life. He said he knew of Councillors around the country who had resigned because of intimidation and threats

Councillor Jimmy McClearn said he was Mayor of County Galway at a time when Mike Cubbard was the City Mayor and that he found him an upstanding and honourable public representative.