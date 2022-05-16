County councillor says rural TDs should pull plug on coalition if planned turf sale legislation is pursued

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor says Fianna Fail and Fine Gael TDs should pull the plug on the coalition if regulations on the sale and supply of turf go ahead as proposed.

Last month, rural coalition TDs received assurances in the Dáil that proposals for a ban on the sale or supply of turf won’t go ahead as planned.

The TDs voted with the government defeating a Sinn Féin motion to scrap the ban entirely.

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan visited the city last Friday for a private meeting with councillors where the turf controversy was hotly debated.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Loughrea Independent councillor Declan Kelly said while the meeting was constructive, a clear message was sent that such a move would create a deficit in fuel supply that is essential for households in rural Ireland.

He asked for a gradual approach with the introduction of any regulations, until satisfactory arrangements are in place for alternatives.

Councillor Kelly told the programme the plug should be pulled on the coalition if such legislation is pursued in future.