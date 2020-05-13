County councillor says incoming Government must do more to support disabled people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for the incoming Government to do more to support the disabled community.

Athenry area councillor Gabe Cronnelly says many people in the disabled community feel their ability to contribute to society is ignored by those in power.

According to the 2016 Census, there were over 640 thousand people living in Ireland with a disability.

Meanwhile, data from 2015 shows that 132 thousand people with disabilities were living in consistent poverty.

Councillor Cronnelly has been a disability activist since suffering a life altering injury a number of years ago.

He argues that the new Government must do more to ensure that those on the fringes of society have the tools, resources, training, and supports to realise their potential…