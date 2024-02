County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense

A County Councillor says Gym Membership should be an allowable health expense

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Athenry/Oranmore area Albert Dolan believes this proposal would act as a reward for people who prioritise their wellbeing.

Councillor Dolan, who has written to the Minister for Finance, says this measure would be easily implementable by Revenue.