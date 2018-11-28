Current track
County councillor says Galway Municipal Districts not working effectively

Written by on 28 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is claiming that the system of having municipal districts below the full council is not working effectively.

There are five Municipal District Councils – Loughrea, Athenry/Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Connemara, and Tuam.

Each MDC holds regular meetings in which councillors from that electoral area discuss a wide range of local issues – while the full County Council, comprising all councillors, sits once a month.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn feels there was another example of why this system of local decision making is not working at a meeting of the full council this week.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…

