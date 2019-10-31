County councillor raises concern over social housing mix in new developments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has voiced concerns that the process whereby council management consider ratios for social housing, may have very serious consequences for Galway communities.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says regulations state that social housing should make up 10% of an estate, at a minimum.

He argues that there is no maximum limit outlined.

Councillor Cuddy says this could result in many younger people in a locality – who would need a house and be in a position to buy a house – being frozen out of the market.

Councillor Cuddy says elected members do not have sufficient say in decisions concerning social housing mix – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…