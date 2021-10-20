County councillor questions drop off in participants on Tús schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has questioned the drop off in the number of people coming forward for Tús or community employment schemes.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor David Collins told a meeting of the local authority that there appears to be a notable lack of participants in such schemes in many rural areas in recent times.

He queried whether this was impacted by the provision of pandemic unemployment supports.

Director of Services Liam Hanrahan said it was a significant issue in many areas and could possibly be discussed further at Local Community Development Committee level.

The community employment programme is designed to help people who are long-term unemployed to get back to work by offering part-time and temporary placements in jobs based within local communities.