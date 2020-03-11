County councillor moves to reassure farmers with concerns over coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A county councillor has moved to reassure farmers that they will be able to access sick pay if they fall ill with the coronavirus.

Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington says he’s received a lot of queries from farmers in North Galway about payments should they fall ill.

He states farmers and the self-employed will be able to access sick pay at the higher rate of €305 per week should they be impacted by COVID19 following a statement from government.

This states that to contain the transmission of Covid-19, the personal rate of Illness Benefit will be increased from €203 per week to €305 per week for a maximum period of two weeks of medically certified self-isolation, or for the duration of a person’s medically-certified absence from work due to Covid-19 diagnoses.

