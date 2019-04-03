County councillor Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy remembered as compassionate man who served constituents for 40 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy is today being remembered as a warm, compassionate man who loyally served his constituents for 40 years.

The Ardrahan native – widely known for his colourful nature – passed away yesterday following a short illness.

Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy was an immensely colourful councillor – he first took a seat in 1979 and retained it until his sudden passing at Galway Clinic last evening.

The Caherduff native and farmer was elected for Fianna Fail again in 1985, 1991, 1999 and 2004 – and successfully ran as an independent in 2009 and 2014.

Councillor Fahy had rejoined Fianna Fail to much fanfare in recent months ahead of upcoming local elections in May.

He controversially served a prison sentence in 2007 for misappropriation of council funding – a conviction that was fully overturned in 2011.

He was known as a unique character among his colleagues – his ‘Stroke’ nickname coming from his ability to convince Fianna Fail Headquarters to add him to the ticket in 1979.

He was passionate about a great many things – including local sport, religion, community and the right for the elderly to remain in their own homes.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Seán Ó Tuairisg, says he was a unique character from the very start.



He served his constituents for forty years – and Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says Councillor Fahy was an example of how to best fulfill the role.

Tuam area Fianna Fail councillor Mary Hoade says the tributes being paid to councillor Fahy today would have been appreciated by the man himself.

