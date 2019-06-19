County councillor makes call for digital authority to assist rural business in move to e commerce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for the establishment of a digital authority to assist rural businesses in making the move to e-commerce.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor Albert Dolan says local businesses are facing tough competition as people continue to move towards online shopping.

The Fianna Fail councillor argues businesses need support in becoming more tech-savvy.

At a meeting of the local authority this week, Acting CEO Kevin Kelly said there are plans to bring forward a digital strategy.

