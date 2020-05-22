County Councillor calls for An Post to reverse its decision to close Ardrahan Post Office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for An Post to reverse its decision to close the post office in Ardrahan.

Fine Gael County Councillor PJ Murphy has lambasted An Post, saying it hasn’t fully considered the implications of the closure.

It comes as the village’s Postmaster Margaret Taylor has announced that the family will not be renewing their postal license for the first time since 1837.

An Post has confirmed that when the family’s licence expires, Ardrahan’s post office will permanently close and all that services will move to Gort.

It says the village no longer meets the minimum requirement of 500 residents living within the village limits to have its own post office.

Councillor Murphy says there are approximately 700 house and 2,100 people living within the parish.

Councillor Murphy says there are approximately 700 house and 2,100 people living within the parish.

He says An Post must reassess its decision