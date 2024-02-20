County Council will finally be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers after five year block

Galway County Council will shortly be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers – after a five year block due to GDPR.

GDPR, introduced in 2018, meant new laws and new guidelines had to be drafted to allow the use of video surveillance.

In the meantime, there’s been a strong consensus that illegal dumpers are getting away with murder, costing a fortune in clean-up crews.

A meeting at County Hall last night heard the process is almost at an end and the local authority will be able to use CCTV in the very near future.

Councillor Mary Hoade has been vocal on the issue – particularly in relation to dumping on the N84 Headford Road.