County council warns of surface water on many county roads

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is warning motorists to be wary of surface water on many county roads.

County Secretary Michael Owens says that while there have been no major issues with flooding there is lot of surface water on roads.

There’s flooding on the N83 Tuam to Dunmore Road at Forty Acres but it’s passable with care.

The council and gardai are urging motorists to take extreme caution on all roads due to excess surface water.

Meanwhile, the ongoing roadworks on the Tuam Road from the entrance Roadstone to the Parkmore junction are causing delays today.

Also, there will be traffic delays in the Drom area of Rahoon over the next two weeks due to drainage works taking place.

In Connemara, there will be delays in Carraroe Village due to road works for the next few weeks.