County Council urges motorists to take extra care as status Orange rainfall warning comes into effect tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council is urging motorists to take extreme caution as a status Orange rainfall warning comes into effect from 9 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann is warning that intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times from tonight into tomorrow leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm.

The intense rainfall for Galway is forecast from 9 o’clock tonight until 3pm tomorrow.

Galway County Council is warning that this may present hazardous traveling conditions for all road users, with the potential for flash flooding. #

Drivers are requested to slow down, watch out cyclists and pedestrians and be aware of the danger of fallen trees, damaged power lines and debris.

Strong onshore winds are also forecast for the weather event and may cause some wave overtopping and localised coastal flooding.

The public, including people on holidays at coastal locations, are advised to stay away from coastal areas, including exposed beaches, cliffs and harbour walls along the coast for the duration of the weather warning and to follow the advice of the Irish Coast Guard to ‘stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

The Galway County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team says will continue to actively monitor and review updated forecasts and conditions throughout this event.

Updates will be available on the local authority’s twitter feed, @GalwayCoCo and the Met Eireann website.

Met Eireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman says conditions will be particularly wild during daylight hours tomorrow.

