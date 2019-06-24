County council urged to upgrade Tuam roundabouts to help promote the town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to upgrade Tuam’s new roundabouts in order to help promote the town.

The call comes from Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney who says the poor condition of the roundabouts do nothing to invite motorists into Tuam.

He says the county council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland should improve the appearance of the roundabouts as a matter of urgency.

Minister Canney says all public bodies and organisations should be using every opportunity to promote the regional towns of Galway East.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..