1 October 2024

County Council urged to support Youth Talent Event in Tuam

Galway County Council are being urged to provide support for a youth talent event in Tuam.

The creative, academic and entrepreneurial talents of people aged between 12-25 years are to be celebrated in a gala event in November.

The competition will be coordinated by the Tuam Branch of the Make a Difference Youth Club-and will culminate with a Talent Show Final in the town.

Speaking to Kevin Dwyer, Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says getting behind this initiative is of huge benefit to young people:

