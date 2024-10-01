1 October 2024
~1 minutes read
County Council urged to support Youth Talent Event in Tuam
Galway County Council are being urged to provide support for a youth talent event in Tuam.
The creative, academic and entrepreneurial talents of people aged between 12-25 years are to be celebrated in a gala event in November.
The competition will be coordinated by the Tuam Branch of the Make a Difference Youth Club-and will culminate with a Talent Show Final in the town.
Speaking to Kevin Dwyer, Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says getting behind this initiative is of huge benefit to young people: