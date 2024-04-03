3 April 2024
County Council urged to rethink road maintenance strategy given “atrocious” state of road network
Galway County Council is being urged to rethink it’s road maintenance strategy, given the “atrocious” state of the road network.
At a meeting at County Hall, the finger wasn’t pointed at the local authority itself – but at Government for the “disgraceful” lack of funding provided each year.
But Councillor Joe Byrne still felt there’s scope for road maintenance crews to move from a ‘reactionary’ model to a ‘preventative’ one.
He’s been speaking to David Nevin.